Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- Finance minister says 100 tln-won compensation law for virus-hit self-employed realistically impossible (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Politics shaking finance troubles market system (Kookmin Daily)
-- White House says it will come up with new strategy for N.K., talk of multilateral solution resurfaces (Donga llbo)
-- White House says N. Korea threats serious, to come up with new strategy (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. says N.K. deterrence matter of concern, will come up with new strategy (Segye Times)
-- Vice justice minister told taxi driver to delete dashboard cam footage of him beating driver (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't judges OPCON transfer within Moon's term not possible (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm alliance in phone talks (Hankyoreh)
-- Biden gov't says it will come up with new strategy for N. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Son-in-law of former high-level N.K. official who managed Kim family's secret funds defected to S. Korea: sources (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- PM instructs education ministry to ease distancing rules for schools (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- U.S. to adopt 'new strategy' on North (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea's coronavirus cases fall, but risk of new surge still looms (Korea Herald)
-- Biden's security team raises hopes for rapid N. Korea policy review (Korea Times)
(END)
