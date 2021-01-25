Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:16 January 25, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- Finance minister says 100 tln-won compensation law for virus-hit self-employed realistically impossible (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Politics shaking finance troubles market system (Kookmin Daily)
-- White House says it will come up with new strategy for N.K., talk of multilateral solution resurfaces (Donga llbo)
-- White House says N. Korea threats serious, to come up with new strategy (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. says N.K. deterrence matter of concern, will come up with new strategy (Segye Times)
-- Vice justice minister told taxi driver to delete dashboard cam footage of him beating driver (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't judges OPCON transfer within Moon's term not possible (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm alliance in phone talks (Hankyoreh)
-- Biden gov't says it will come up with new strategy for N. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Son-in-law of former high-level N.K. official who managed Kim family's secret funds defected to S. Korea: sources (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- PM instructs education ministry to ease distancing rules for schools (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- U.S. to adopt 'new strategy' on North (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea's coronavirus cases fall, but risk of new surge still looms (Korea Herald)
-- Biden's security team raises hopes for rapid N. Korea policy review (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!