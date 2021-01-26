Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Justice Party chief Kim Jong-cheol discharged from duty over sexual harassment (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon orders review of compensation measures, ruling party says money could be given as early as March (Kookmin Daily)
-- Even chief of Justice Party steps down over sexual harassment (Donga llbo)
-- Not Again … sexual harassment from progressive side (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Justice party on verge of collapse after party chief's sexual harassment (Segye Times)
-- Party calling for human rights and progress shows its 'two-faced' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Courage from Rep. Jang Hye-young of Justice Party (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Justice Party chief Kim Jong-cheol discharged from duty over sexual harassment (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Kim Jong-cheol shock': party chief who sexually harassed lawmaker (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Vaccine sovereignty long way to go, only 13 bln won spent on development (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Shutdown of 50-year-old business': Small and midsized manufacturers are shaking (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Justice party head admits sexual assault (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'NK diplomat is living in South' (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul hopes for flexibility in joint military exercise (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
Scandal-ridden rapper Iron found dead
-
2
EXO's D.O. discharged from military
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' hits 800 mln views on YouTube: agency
-
4
N. Korean diplomat defects to S. Korea: source
-
5
New virus cases over 400 again on large-scale cluster infection