(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 26)
Mapping out new strategy
Allies should work closely over North Korea
The United States has vowed to map out a "new strategy" for the denuclearization of North Korea in consultation with its allies. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that President Joe Biden believes North Korea's ballistic missiles and other nuclear proliferation-related activities constitute a serious threat to international peace and security. "The U.S. still has a vital interest in deterring North Korea," she said in a press briefing
Her remark drew attention as it was the Biden administration's first official statement on North Korea since its Jan. 20 inauguration. The statement is in line with what Tony Blinken, Biden's pick for secretary of state, said during his confirmation hearing Jan. 19 that the U.S. would review its approach toward North Korea.
This shows North Korea will not be an exception in the Biden administration's pursuit of "Anything But Trump" (ABT). This also means the U.S. will refrain from taking Trump's "top-down" approach of focusing on summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Instead, Biden will likely pursue a "bottom-up" method based on working-level negotiations. The U.S. is also expected to boost multilateralism and close cooperation with allies.
The Biden administration has yet to work out the details of its North Korea policy. Yet President Moon Jae-in should seek closer collaboration with Washington so that South Korea's stance can be reflected in the U.S. policymaking process based on the firm bilateral alliance.
Against this backdrop, we welcome the telephone conversation between Suh Hoon, director of the National Security Office at Cheong Wa Dae, and Jake Sullivan, White House security adviser. During the 40-minute call Saturday, Sullivan reconfirmed the Biden administration's commitment to strengthening the bilateral alliance, according to the White House. In the same vein, Defense Minister Suh Wook also held phone talks Sunday with newly confirmed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, stressing the importance of the alliance and agreeing to improve it.
However, there are concerns over the possible discrepancies between the two allies with regard to North Korea. Seoul is trying to revitalize the Korean Peninsula "peace process" based on the denuclearization agreement reached by Trump and Kim Jong-un in their historic June 2018 summit in Singapore. But Washington is poised to scrap Trump's "progress."
North Korea is stepping up pressure on the U.S. by pursuing a "strength for strength and goodwill for goodwill" formula in dealing with the U.S. Amid the tug-of-war with Washington, Pyongyang might resort to military provocations to escalate tension on the peninsula.
The Korea-U.S. joint military exercise slated for March will be a significant juncture in determining the future security landscape. The two allies need to hold high-level talks to discuss the scale and size of the drill.
Besides North Korea, the allies need to jointly tackle many issues such as Biden's new strategies on the Indo-Pacific region and China. We urge Moon and Biden to hold a summit at an early date to discuss matters of mutual concern.
(END)
