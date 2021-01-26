(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 26)

This shows North Korea will not be an exception in the Biden administration's pursuit of "Anything But Trump" (ABT). This also means the U.S. will refrain from taking Trump's "top-down" approach of focusing on summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Instead, Biden will likely pursue a "bottom-up" method based on working-level negotiations. The U.S. is also expected to boost multilateralism and close cooperation with allies.