(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 25)

U.S. President Joe Biden has made it official. At a press briefing on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "Our president's view is, of course — that is without question — that North Korea's nuclear ballistic missile and other proliferation-related activities constitute a serious threat to the international peace and security of the world." She added that the Biden administration will adopt "a new strategy" toward North Korea "in close consultation with South Korea, Japan and other allies." Her statement is a declaration of a multilateral approach to the North Korean issue instead of the "top-down" approach of Donald Trump.