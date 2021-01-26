(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 26)

More embarrassing is that such an incident took place ahead of the April 7 mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan, which will be held after both of their mayors were implicated in sexual misconduct allegations. Both mayors were members of the ruling Democratic Party (DP). We wonder how such things could happen to a political party that takes great pride in representing socially vulnerable groups in society such as workers, women and migrant workers and championing their rights. How can people trust our politicians and political groups from now on?