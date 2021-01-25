Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

January 25, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/00 Sunny 20

Incheon 11/01 Sunny 20

Suwon 12/-1 Sunny 20

Cheongju 11/00 Sunny 20

Daejeon 14/01 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 12/-3 Sunny 20

Gangneung 11/02 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 15/02 Sunny 20

Gwangju 15/02 Sunny 20

Jeju 16/09 Cloudy 20

Daegu 12/02 Cloudy 30

Busan 13/06 Cloudy 30

