Moon's approval rating jumps to 43 pct after New Year's address: Realmeter
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has bounced back to over 40 percent, driven mainly by his New Year's address, Realmeter said Monday.
In the tracking poll of 2,510 voters nationwide from last Monday to Friday, Moon's job approval rating rose 5.1 percentage points to 43.0 percent.
It marks the first time that the rating has topped 40 percent in eight weeks in the Seoul-based pollster's survey. Moon's approval had been on the decline since recording 43.8 percent in the fourth week of November.
A Realmeter official cited Moon's press conference held a week earlier, in which he answered a string of questions on high-profile pending issues, including whether to grant special pardons to two of his predecessors -- Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak, as a possible reason for the rebound.
Moon said it is not an appropriate time yet to discuss the matter, effectively putting an end to media speculation and political disputes that had been rampant for a few weeks.
The proportion of respondents critical of his presidency fell 4.4 percentage points to 53.2 percent, according to Realmeter. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.0 percentage points.
Public support for the ruling Democratic Party (DP) gained 1.9 percentage points to 32.8 percent, while that for the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) dipped 3.3 percentage points to 28.6 percent. It is the first time that the DP's rating has exceeded the PPP's in eight weeks.
The poll results came as the rival parties faced uphill by-election battles for the mayoralties of Seoul and Busan, the two biggest cities of South Korea, slated for April 7.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Dynamite' hits 800 mln views on YouTube: agency
-
2
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
3
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
4
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
5
K-pop celebs a growing force for tourism in pandemic-hit S. Korea
-
1
BTS' 'Dynamite' hits 800 mln views on YouTube: agency
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
'Gangnam Style' star Psy celebrates 20-year career anniversary
-
5
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
1
BTS' 'Dynamite' hits 800 mln views on YouTube: agency
-
2
S. Korea calls new variants big risk in pandemic fight
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases under 400 again, alert in place against potential upticks
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases under 400 again, alert in place against potential upticks
-
5
(2nd LD) First case of pet with COVID-19 confirmed in S. Korea: PM