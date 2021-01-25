Seoul stocks open higher on vaccine, earnings hope
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Monday on strong individual buying ahead of the fourth-quarter corporate earnings season this week and hopes for vaccines against the new coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 15.05 points, or 0.48 percent, to 3,155.68 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Airline, chemical and bio large caps did well, while auto and insurance shares traded bearish.
Top cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.23 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.95 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics went down 0.63 percent, but Celltrion added 1.94 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.58 percent. Korean Air Lines, South Korea's biggest carrier, surged 11.62 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 0.51 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI declined 0.38 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,104.25 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.05 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Dynamite' hits 800 mln views on YouTube: agency
-
2
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
3
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
4
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
5
K-pop celebs a growing force for tourism in pandemic-hit S. Korea
-
1
BTS' 'Dynamite' hits 800 mln views on YouTube: agency
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
'Gangnam Style' star Psy celebrates 20-year career anniversary
-
5
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
1
BTS' 'Dynamite' hits 800 mln views on YouTube: agency
-
2
S. Korea calls new variants big risk in pandemic fight
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases under 400 again, alert in place against potential upticks
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases under 400 again, alert in place against potential upticks
-
5
(2nd LD) First case of pet with COVID-19 confirmed in S. Korea: PM