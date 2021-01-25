Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Chief of progressive minor party steps down over sexual harassment allegation

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Kim Jong-cheol, the chief of the progressive minor Justice Party, stepped down Monday over alleged sexual harassment.

"Having accepted the related allegation, Kim decided to resign from the party chief post," a party official said.

The party's deputy chief Bae Bok-joo plans to hold a press conference later in the morning to disclose the party's position on the issue, officials said.

This file photo shows Kim Jong-cheol, the chief of the progressive minor Justice Party. (Yonhap)

