Samsung heir Lee won't appeal ruling in bribery case
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong will not appeal last week's appeals court ruling that sentenced him to 2 1/2 years in prison in a retrial of a high-profile bribery case, his lawyer said Monday.
Last Monday, the Seoul High Court handed down the verdict to the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. for bribing former President Park Geun-hye and her longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil, to win government support for a smooth father-to-son transfer of managerial power at Samsung. Lee was sent back to prison after the sentencing.
His lawyer Lee In-jae said his client respected the court ruling and decided not to take further legal action.
Monday is the deadline for an appeal. Unless the prosecutors file an appeal by Monday, the court verdict will be finalized.
Given the prison time he already has served, he will be freed in July 2022, unless he is granted a pardon or commutation.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Dynamite' hits 800 mln views on YouTube: agency
-
2
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
3
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
4
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
5
K-pop celebs a growing force for tourism in pandemic-hit S. Korea
-
1
BTS' 'Dynamite' hits 800 mln views on YouTube: agency
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
'Gangnam Style' star Psy celebrates 20-year career anniversary
-
5
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
1
BTS' 'Dynamite' hits 800 mln views on YouTube: agency
-
2
New virus cases over 400 again on large-scale cluster infection
-
3
S. Korea calls new variants big risk in pandemic fight
-
4
N. Korean diplomat defects to S. Korea: source
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases under 400 again, alert in place against potential upticks