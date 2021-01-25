S. Korea denounces deadly suicide bombings in Iraq
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea strongly denounces last week's deadly suicide bombings in Iraq that killed more than 30 people and wounded over a hundred, the foreign ministry said Monday.
"Our government expresses deep concern over the terrorist attacks in central Baghdad that resulted in a high number of casualties and strongly denounces the attacks," ministry spokesperson, Choi Young-sam, said in a commentary.
"We extend our deepest sympathy to the victims and their bereaved families, as well as to the people of Iraq and the Iraqi government," he said, adding that South Korea will actively take part in international efforts to root out terrorism.
Two consecutive suicide attacks occurred in a busy market in central Baghdad on Thursday (local time), killing at least 32 people and wounding 110 others. The Islamic State (IS) later claimed responsibility for the bombings.
