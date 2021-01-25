Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Samsung heir Lee won't appeal ruling in bribery case
SEOUL -- Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong will not appeal last week's appeals court ruling that sentenced him to 2 1/2 years in prison in a retrial of a high-profile bribery case, his lawyer said Monday.
Last Monday, the Seoul High Court handed down the verdict to the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. for bribing former President Park Geun-hye and her longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil, to win government support for a smooth father-to-son transfer of managerial power at Samsung. Lee was sent back to prison after the sentencing.
-----------------
Minister says next few months important in creating atmosphere for resumption of talks with N. Korea
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young said Monday that the next few months will be an important period for South Korea in helping create an atmosphere for the United States and North Korea to return to the table for denuclearization negotiations.
Lee made the remarks during New Year's press conference held in Seoul, vowing that his ministry will play an "active" role to make headway in the currently stalled inter-Korean relations by seeking dialogue and cooperation with North Korea.
-----------------
Defense ministry denies media report on alleged push for time-based OPCON transfer
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are working closely on the conditions-based wartime operational control (OPCON) transfer, as agreed upon earlier, the defense ministry said Monday, rebutting a media report that Seoul seeks to fix a date for the goal.
Earlier in the day, local daily JoongAng Ilbo reported that South Korea abandoned its goal of regaining the operational control of its troops from Washington by the end of President Moon Jae-in's term, and instead aims to clearly fix a transition date by the end of 2021, citing government sources.
-----------------
Despite COVID-19, gov't seeks to expand in-person classes due to challenges of remote learning
SEOUL -- South Korean school kids are expected to attend more in-person classes this year, as concerns are growing over the widening education gap and child care among working parents.
"The ministry is planning to expand in-person instruction this year, either by giving schools more leeway, or expanding exceptions" to the government's health protocol on the issue, a ministry official told Yonhap News Agency on Sunday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Chief of progressive minor party steps down over sexual harassment of party lawmaker
SEOUL -- Kim Jong-cheol, the chief of the progressive minor Justice Party, stepped down Monday over what the party called "obvious sexual harassment" of a female lawmaker of the same party.
It is the first time that the head of an established political party has resigned due to sexual misconduct. The unprecedented case is expected to deal a crushing blow to the party which has championed gender equality on top of the rights of social minorities.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases over 400 again on cluster infections
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 400 again on Monday due to large-scale cluster infections linked to religious training facilities, as the country is set to decide whether to extend or lower its toughest-ever virus curbs later this week.
The country added 437 more COVID-19 cases, including 405 locally transmitted infections, raising the total caseload to 75,521, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean Kim Si-woo earns 3rd career PGA Tour title
SEOUL -- South Korean Kim Si-woo has captured his third career PGA Tour title, ending a drought that had lasted nearly four years.
Kim won the American Express by a stroke over Patrick Cantlay of the United States at 23-under 265 on the Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta, California, on Sunday (local time). The 25-year-old Korean carded a bogey-free final round of eight-under 64 to hold off Cantlay, who fired a blistering round of 11-under 61.
