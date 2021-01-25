Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Mipo wins chemicals carrier deal from Europe

All News 15:09 January 25, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a mid-sized shipyard here, said Monday that it has won a 80.2 billion won (US$73 million) order to build two petrochemical carriers for a European company.

The deal calls for the shipyard to deliver the vessels by March next year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard is a listed unit of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co.

Korea Shipbuilding, which has three shipbuilders under its wing, has bagged orders worth $1.4 billion for 14 ships so far this year.

This file photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. shows a petrochemical carrier built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

