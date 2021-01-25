2021 National Brand Up Exhibition due online in Feb. under theme of ASEAN

It will explain Indonesia through the comparison of Yogyakarta and Gyeongju, the capital of the Silla dynasty which has a 1,000-year history, while Cambodia will be introduced through Angkor Wat, a temple built in the early 12th century. It will also offer an explanation on "Jikji Simche Yojeol," or simply known as "Jikji," which is the world's oldest surviving book printed with movable metal type.