NamsunAlum 4,505 UP 95

MERITZ SECU 3,600 UP 60

HtlShilla 88,500 UP 400

Hanmi Science 82,800 UP 4,200

SamsungElecMech 214,500 UP 2,000

Hanssem 100,500 UP 700

TAEYOUNG E&C 12,950 DN 200

SamsungHvyInd 6,900 UP 130

SYC 64,000 UP 900

KSOE 109,000 UP 4,000

HyundaiMipoDock 48,400 UP 500

IS DONGSEO 57,800 DN 1,100

S-Oil 72,600 DN 400

LG Innotek 210,500 UP 10,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 287,500 DN 1,500

HMM 14,450 DN 250

HYUNDAI WIA 105,500 DN 500

KumhoPetrochem 196,500 UP 6,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 55,900 DN 800

Mobis 347,500 DN 2,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 43,050 UP 3,150

HDC HOLDINGS 11,950 UP 200

OCI 106,000 DN 1,500

S-1 86,200 UP 1,900

LS ELECTRIC 69,400 DN 500

KorZinc 428,500 UP 1,500

SKTelecom 263,000 UP 9,000

S&T MOTIV 77,000 DN 2,200

HyundaiElev 44,650 DN 650

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,000 UP 1,250

Hanon Systems 18,200 UP 200

SK 355,000 UP 27,000

ShinpoongPharm 99,800 DN 100

Handsome 32,300 UP 300

Asiana Airlines 16,500 UP 450

COWAY 73,900 UP 400

LOTTE SHOPPING 117,500 UP 1,500

ZINUS 108,000 UP 2,500

Hanchem 209,000 UP 9,000

KEPCO 24,450 UP 300

(MORE)