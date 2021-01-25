KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
NamsunAlum 4,505 UP 95
MERITZ SECU 3,600 UP 60
HtlShilla 88,500 UP 400
Hanmi Science 82,800 UP 4,200
SamsungElecMech 214,500 UP 2,000
Hanssem 100,500 UP 700
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,950 DN 200
SamsungHvyInd 6,900 UP 130
SYC 64,000 UP 900
KSOE 109,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiMipoDock 48,400 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 57,800 DN 1,100
S-Oil 72,600 DN 400
LG Innotek 210,500 UP 10,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 287,500 DN 1,500
HMM 14,450 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 105,500 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 196,500 UP 6,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 55,900 DN 800
Mobis 347,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 43,050 UP 3,150
HDC HOLDINGS 11,950 UP 200
OCI 106,000 DN 1,500
S-1 86,200 UP 1,900
LS ELECTRIC 69,400 DN 500
KorZinc 428,500 UP 1,500
SKTelecom 263,000 UP 9,000
S&T MOTIV 77,000 DN 2,200
HyundaiElev 44,650 DN 650
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,000 UP 1,250
Hanon Systems 18,200 UP 200
SK 355,000 UP 27,000
ShinpoongPharm 99,800 DN 100
Handsome 32,300 UP 300
Asiana Airlines 16,500 UP 450
COWAY 73,900 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 117,500 UP 1,500
ZINUS 108,000 UP 2,500
Hanchem 209,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO 24,450 UP 300
