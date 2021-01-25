KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LIG Nex1 40,600 DN 450
KIWOOM 145,000 UP 3,000
DSINFRA 8,430 UP 110
Fila Holdings 47,100 UP 1,300
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,250 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 3,010 UP 105
AMOREPACIFIC 246,000 UP 8,000
FOOSUNG 12,950 DN 150
SK Innovation 286,500 UP 8,500
POONGSAN 30,800 UP 800
KBFinancialGroup 44,100 UP 50
Hansae 16,850 0
LG HAUSYS 84,300 UP 1,800
Youngone Corp 35,200 UP 900
CSWIND 171,000 DN 3,000
GKL 16,650 UP 100
KOLON IND 45,500 UP 2,700
HanmiPharm 383,000 UP 21,000
BNK Financial Group 5,630 UP 20
emart 183,500 UP 9,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY445 00 UP450
KOLMAR KOREA 55,300 UP 1,000
HANJINKAL 65,000 UP 1,000
DoubleUGames 65,800 UP 400
CUCKOO 103,000 UP 2,000
COSMAX 112,000 UP 1,500
MANDO 78,200 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 790,000 DN 4,000
INNOCEAN 62,800 DN 700
Doosan Bobcat 33,000 DN 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,550 UP 250
Netmarble 130,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S271000 UP5000
ORION 126,000 UP 4,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,500 UP 250
BGF Retail 155,500 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 414,000 UP 3,500
HDC-OP 31,150 DN 350
WooriFinancialGroup 9,520 0
Big Hit 203,500 UP 11,000
BTS' 'Dynamite' hits 800 mln views on YouTube: agency
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
4
K-pop celebs a growing force for tourism in pandemic-hit S. Korea
-
5
TREASURE sells 1 mln albums in 5 months since debut
