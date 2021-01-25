LG Innotek Q4 net income up 682.5 pct. to 121.1 bln won
All News 15:43 January 25, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 121.1 billion won (US$110 million), up 682.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 342.3 billion won, up 37.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 32.3 percent to 3.84 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS' 'Dynamite' hits 800 mln views on YouTube: agency
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
4
K-pop celebs a growing force for tourism in pandemic-hit S. Korea
-
5
TREASURE sells 1 mln albums in 5 months since debut
Most Saved
-
1
BTS' 'Dynamite' hits 800 mln views on YouTube: agency
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
4
K-pop celebs a growing force for tourism in pandemic-hit S. Korea
-
5
TREASURE sells 1 mln albums in 5 months since debut
-
1
BTS' 'Dynamite' hits 800 mln views on YouTube: agency
-
2
New virus cases over 400 again on large-scale cluster infection
-
3
N. Korean diplomat defects to S. Korea: source
-
4
N.K. propaganda outlet mentions Biden's election for first time
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases over 400 again on cluster infections