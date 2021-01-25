Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Innotek 2020 net profit up 130.8 pct. to 236.1 bln won

All News 15:44 January 25, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Monday reported its 2020 net income of 236.1 billion won (US$214.5 million), up 130.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 681 billion won, up 43 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 19.6 percent to 9.54 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!