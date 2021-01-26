Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(LEAD) S. Korea's economy contracts 1 pct in 2020 amid pandemic, set to get back on growth track
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy's performance was the worst in over two decades last year, bearing the brunt of the pandemic, but it appears to have gotten back on a growth track on the back of a mild recovery in exports, according to the central bank Tuesday.
The country's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 1 percent in 2020 from a year earlier, according to advance data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
(LEAD) New virus cases fall back to below 400 again; clusters tied to religious facilities on rise
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back to below 400 on Tuesday on the back of tighter virus curbs, but authorities remain on alert over a rise in cluster infections tied to religious facilities.
The country added 354 more COVID-19 cases, including 338 locally transmitted infections, raising the total caseload to 75,875, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Military to improve security system along eastern border after defection case
SEOUL -- The military will take additional steps to improve the security system along the eastern section of the inter-Korean border this year following a recent unhindered border crossing case by a North Korean, officials said Tuesday.
In November last year, the North Korean civilian crossed the border in the town of Goseong into the South undeterred in a suspected defection attempt. Malfunction of sensors installed at the fences and other loopholes in the military's scientific security system were blamed for the security breach.
N.K. paper calls for drawing up 'realistic' economic plans
SEOUL -- North Korea's official newspaper called Tuesday for putting together thorough and workable plans to carry out a five-year economic development goal unveiled during a recent party meeting, urging its people to break away from the practice of setting far-fetched objectives.
At the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party earlier this month, the North put forward the new economic development plan focusing on self-reliance in the face of the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and global sanctions on its regime.
S. Korea logs trade surplus of over US$60 bln with FTA partners in 2020
SEOUL -- South Korea posted a trade surplus of more than US$60 billion with its free trade agreement (FTA) partners last year amid the pandemic, data showed Tuesday.
The country's exports to FTA partners fell 3.9 percent on-year to $383.1 billion and imports declined 1.3 percent to $323 billion, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.
(LEAD) Shinsegae acquires pro baseball club from SK Telecom
SEOUL -- South Korean retail giant Shinsegae Group said Tuesday it will acquire a professional baseball club owned by SK Group as it seeks to boost marketing with the sports team.
E-Mart Inc., the country's biggest discount store chain run by Shinsegae, has agreed to buy the SK Wyverns of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) from SK Telecom Co., the country's largest mobile carrier, for 135.2 billion won (US$122 million).
Gov't to expand in-person classes for younger students this year
SEOUL -- Younger students and disabled children will get more in-person instruction this year, the Ministry of Education said Tuesday, to fill their academic and social needs exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Announcing its work plan and goal for this year, the ministry said it will continue to ensure a safe learning environment at school despite the threat of the virus, and aim to bring more children back to school.
(News Focus) Flurry of IPOs on horizon to join stock rally
SEOUL -- It will be another busy year for initial public offerings in South Korea as a slew of companies are rushing to debut on the local stock market amid a stock rally and strong appetite from retail investors, analysts said Tuesday.
Companies ranging from bio, battery makers, fintech to games are set to go public in 2021, following a string of successful IPOs last year driven by ample liquidity.
