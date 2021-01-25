Ex-Seoul mayor Park sexually harassed secretary: watchdog
All News 20:04 January 25, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- The state human rights watchdog said Monday that former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's actions toward his secretary amounted to sexual harassment.
The National Human Rights Commission of Korea said it reached the conclusion after looking into allegations Park sexually harassed the former municipal government employee over several years until his death in an apparent suicide in July.
The announcement comes after police wrapped up their probe into the case last month without seeking any indictments.
