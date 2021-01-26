Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

January 26, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/04 Cloudy 30

Incheon 06/04 Cloudy 30

Suwon 07/03 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 08/03 Rain 60

Daejeon 09/03 Rain 60

Chuncheon 08/-1 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 10/04 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 09/04 Rain 60

Gwangju 10/06 Rain 60

Jeju 12/11 Rain 70

Daegu 08/04 Rain 70

Busan 10/09 Rain 70

