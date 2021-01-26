Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 January 26, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/04 Cloudy 30
Incheon 06/04 Cloudy 30
Suwon 07/03 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 08/03 Rain 60
Daejeon 09/03 Rain 60
Chuncheon 08/-1 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 10/04 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 09/04 Rain 60
Gwangju 10/06 Rain 60
Jeju 12/11 Rain 70
Daegu 08/04 Rain 70
Busan 10/09 Rain 70
(END)
