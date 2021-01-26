The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 January 26, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.57 0.57
2-M 0.65 0.65
3-M 0.75 0.74
6-M 0.81 0.81
12-M 0.88 0.87
