Humble beginnings, dynastic run, stunning sale: history of SK Wyverns

They stumbled out of the gate in 2020. They lost 10 games in a row in the season's first month in May and never recovered. Youm dealt with health problems that caused him to fall unconscious during a game in June. He was hospitalized for weeks and his attempt to return to the dugout lasted just five days at the beginning of September. The Wyverns finished in ninth place among 10 clubs, with a winning percentage of .357 -- their lowest since the .338 mark in their inaugural, 2000 season.

