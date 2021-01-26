Imported commercial car sales fall 6.9 pct in 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea fell 6.9 percent in 2020 from a year earlier on lower demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, an industry association said Tuesday.
The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles fell to 4,482 units last year from 4,812 a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.
KAIDA expects the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to weigh on consumer sentiment this year.
Imported commercial car sales rose 14 percent to 434 in December from 380 a year ago, helped by robust sales of Scania and Mercedes-Benz trucks, it said.
Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large share of the domestic commercial vehicle market.
Five major imported commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans in South Korea.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Scandal-ridden rapper Iron found dead
-
2
EXO's D.O. discharged from military
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' hits 800 mln views on YouTube: agency
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea aims to vaccinate 70 pct of population by Sept.
-
5
N. Korean diplomat defects to S. Korea: source