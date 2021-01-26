Hyundai-Rotem turns to black in Q4
All News 13:47 January 26, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 776 million won (US$702,771), swinging from a loss of 188.4 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 13.7 billion, compared with a loss of 146.2 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 27.5 percent to 765 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
Scandal-ridden rapper Iron found dead
-
2
EXO's D.O. discharged from military
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' hits 800 mln views on YouTube: agency
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea aims to vaccinate 70 pct of population by Sept.
-
5
N. Korean diplomat defects to S. Korea: source