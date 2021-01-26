Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai-Rotem turns to black in Q4

All News 13:47 January 26, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 776 million won (US$702,771), swinging from a loss of 188.4 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 13.7 billion, compared with a loss of 146.2 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 27.5 percent to 765 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!