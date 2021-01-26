Hyundai-Rotem swings to profits in 2020
All News 13:47 January 26, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Tuesday reported its 2020 net profit of 22.4 billion won (US$20.3 million), shifting from a loss of 355.7 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 82.1 billion, compared with a loss of 279.9 billion won on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 13.3 percent to 2.78 trillion won.
