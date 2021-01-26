Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Motor Co 2020 net profit down 33.5 pct. to 2.11 tln won

All News 14:00 January 26, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co on Tuesday reported its 2020 net income of 2.11 trillion won (US$1.9 billion), down 33.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 2.78 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 3.6 trillion from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 1.7 percent to 103.99 trillion won.
