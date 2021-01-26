Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
Nation on alert as coronavirus cases linked to unauthorized school reported in other regions
SEOUL -- State and local health authorities on Tuesday were cautiously tracing and monitoring the development of a mass coronavirus outbreak at an unauthorized missionary training school in Daejeon, as cases linked to the school and its operator were being reported in other regions.
The IEM School in the central city, located 164 kilometers south of Seoul, experienced a cluster outbreak over the weekend, with the number of infected students and faculty members from the facility reaching 133 as of Tuesday.
Moon requests parliamentary hearing report on justice minister nominee
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in has requested that the National Assembly send a report on its confirmation hearing on the nominee to become justice minister, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.
Lawmakers had the hearing on Park Beom-kye on Monday but failed to adopt a formal report on its results amid disputes over whether he is qualified to assume the post.
Bourse operator to boost consumer trust, short selling system: KRX chief
SEOUL -- South Korea's bourse operator said Tuesday it is willing to raise financial consumers' trust by strengthening monitoring of suspicious trading transactions and improving short selling regulations.
The increase in the number of investors has raised people's standard for the local market, requiring a higher level of protection and fairness, Korea Exchange (KRX) Chairman Sohn Byung-doo said in an online press conference held in Seoul.
Biz sentiment edges up for Feb. on eased uncertainty: poll
SEOUL -- South Korea's business sentiment inched up for February from a month earlier on decreased economic uncertainty, a poll showed Tuesday.
The business survey index (BSI) of the country's top 600 companies by sales reached 96.6 for next month, up 4.9 points from January, the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI) said in a statement.
(2nd LD) Hyundai Q4 net jumps 78 pct on high-end models
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit jumped 78 percent from a year earlier on robust sales of high-end models amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Net profit for the three months that ended in December jumped to 1.37 trillion won (US$1.24 billion) from 772 billion won in the year-ago period, Hyundai said in a statement.
Moon shares finance minister's online message on S. Korea's economic performance
SEOUL-- President Moon Jae-in shared Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki's social media message Tuesday on South Korea's latest gross domestic product (GDP) data, a rare move seen as meant to encourage Hong publicly.
Moon was also apparently seeking to highlight that the country's economy has fared relatively well despite the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.
S. Korea to spend over 160 bln won on biz-focused 5G tech in 2021
SEOUL -- South Korea's ICT ministry said Tuesday it will invest 165.5 billion won (US$150 million) this year to develop new business-focused technology that incorporates 5G, such as self-driving cars and virtual reality (VR) services, in a move to boost the country's use of the latest generation network.
While local 5G users have rapidly grown since the network's commercialization in April 2019, surpassing the 10 million mark in November last year, business applications of the high-speed network mostly remain in testing.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks slump over 2 pct on profit-taking
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks dropped more than 2 percent Tuesday as foreign and institutional investors sought to cash in profits after the key stock index hit its all-time high the previous session. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 68.68 points, or 2.14 percent, to close at 3,140.31 points.
