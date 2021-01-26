Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Biologics Q4 net income down 54.3 pct. to 96.2 bln won

15:47 January 26, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 96.2 billion won (US$87 million), down 54.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 13.4 percent on-year to 92.6 billion won. Sales increased 19.8 percent to 375.3 billion won.
