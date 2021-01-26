Samsung Biologics 2020 net profit up 18.8 pct. to 241 bln won
All News 15:47 January 26, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Tuesday reported its 2020 net income of 241 billion won (US$217.8 million), up 18.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 292.8 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 91.7 billion on-year. Annual sales rose 66 percent to 1.16 trillion won.
(END)
