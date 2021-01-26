Gov't pushes for legislation on digitalizing criminal justice procedures
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The government is pushing for legislation that will digitalize criminal justice procedures, the Ministry of Justice said Tuesday.
The ministry said a government-proposed bill mandating that the criminal justice system go paperless and instead use an electronic filing system was passed through a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day. The electronic system is already in use in the civil and administrative courts.
The bill still requires parliamentary approval to become law.
Once the legislation is approved, those involved in criminal cases will be able to submit electronic documents to relevant law enforcement authorities, including the police and the prosecution, and also get served related documents through email or mobile text messages. They will also be able to open and print out evidence records.
If they do not wish to use the e-system, they will still be allowed to hand in paper documents.
The justice ministry said it plans to upgrade the Korea Information System of Criminal Justice Services to offer a full-blown digitized service around 2024.
The ministry added that it will soon submit the bill to the National Assembly and work toward getting it approved.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Scandal-ridden rapper Iron found dead
-
2
EXO's D.O. discharged from military
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea aims to vaccinate 70 pct of population by Sept.
-
4
New virus cases fall back to below 400 again; clusters tied to religious facilities on rise
-
5
Court says lifesize sex dolls do not corrupt public morals, allows imports