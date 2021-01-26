S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 26, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.688 0.689 -0.1
3-year TB 1.007 1.006 +0.1
10-year TB 1.770 1.780 -1.0
2-year MSB 0.907 0.906 +0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.122 2.124 -0.2
91-day CD 0.690 0.690 0.0
