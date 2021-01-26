Health minister under self-quarantine after contact with virus-infected employee
All News 19:21 January 26, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol has been placed under self-quarantine after coming in contact with a ministry employee who tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Tuesday.
Kwon received a virus test and was placed under self-isolation while awaiting the results, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said.
The ministry said it will announce further details after his test results come out.
