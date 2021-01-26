Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Health minister under self-quarantine after contact with virus-infected employee

All News 19:21 January 26, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol has been placed under self-quarantine after coming in contact with a ministry employee who tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Tuesday.

Kwon received a virus test and was placed under self-isolation while awaiting the results, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said.

The ministry said it will announce further details after his test results come out.

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol speaks during his visit to a hospital designated for COVID-19 treatment in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on Jan 26, 2021. (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus #health minister
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!