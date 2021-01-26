Moon, Xi agree to cooperate for more exchanges, closer ties between S. Korea, China
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap)-- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in phone talks Tuesday to cooperate closely to promote high-level exchanges, including Xi's visit here, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Xi was supposed to make an official visit to South Korea in 2020, but it has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seoul and Beijing plan to reschedule it once the coronavirus situation is stabilized.
The leaders agreed to "continue to communicate and cooperate closely to promote high-level exchanges, including President Xi Jinping's visit to South Korea," according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
They declared 2022 as the South Korea-China year of cultural exchange, he added in a press statement on the first phone conversation in around eight months between Moon and Xi.
The two noted that the neighboring countries will commemorate the 30th anniversary next year of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.
And they agreed to come up with a blueprint for the bilateral relationship over the coming three decades via an envisioned joint committee of experts, Kang said.
The leaders pointed out that Seoul and Beijing have maintained close cooperation in the midst of the coronavirus crisis and agreed to boost people-to-people and economic exchanges in tandem with the strengthening of partnerships in the antivirus fight.
In advance of the phone call, Xi sent a congratulatory letter to Moon for his Jan. 24 birthday. Moon replied to it, expressing hope for joint efforts for the development of South Korea-China relations and peace on the peninsula.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's D.O. discharged from military
-
2
Scandal-ridden rapper Iron found dead
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea aims to vaccinate 70 pct of population by Sept.
-
4
New virus cases fall back to below 400 again; clusters tied to religious facilities on rise
-
5
Court says lifesize sex dolls do not corrupt public morals, allows imports