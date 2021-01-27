Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:01 January 27, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea's economy contracts 1 pct in 2020 amid pandemic (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moderna COVID-19 vaccine less potent against variant (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't, ruling party to support COVID-19-hit people through two methods (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea's economy contracts 1 pct last year (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Populism ahead of elections (Segye Times)
-- River dams discharged despite knowledge of possible water pollution (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's economy contracts for first time in 22 years (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Progressive minor party's sexual harassment scandal was tragic, yet no compromise in aftermath (Hankyoreh)
-- Status of human rights watchdog heightened (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's economy contracts in 2020 for first time since financial crisis (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Corporate investment prevented S. Korean economy's further contraction (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- GDP growth goes negative for only third time (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea's economy shrinks 1 pct in 2020 (Korea Herald)
-- Korean adoptees' group demands apology from Moon (Korea Times)
