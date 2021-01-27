(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 27)
Zero tolerance
Justice Party chief resigned over sexual misconduct
The progressive Justice Party has faced its worst crisis since its establishment in 2012 with its leader resigning over sexual misconduct Monday. Chairman Kim Jong-cheol stepped down for sexually harassing a female lawmaker of the minority party.
The incident has sent a shockwave throughout the country, hitting the progressive political bloc in particular. It is all the more shocking as the case follows a series of similar incidents that plagued the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK).
One of the most high-profile cases involved former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon who killed himself last July amid allegations that he had sexually harassed his female secretary for four years. Former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don is under investigation after he resigned in April for sexually molesting his subordinate. In 2018, An Hee-jung stepped down as governor of South Chungcheong Province for similar reasons. An, a once favored presidential hopeful, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for raping his secretary. His case added fuel to the fire in the country's MeToo movement.
The public is dumbfounded to hear that Kim sexually harassed Rep. Jang Hye-young, a freshman lawmaker under the proportional representation system, Jan. 15. Kim's behavior betrayed efforts by him and his party to advocate for gender equality as well as democracy and human rights. Most people can only question the legitimacy of the progressive party and the qualifications of its leader. Shame on him and his party.
The episode shows how deceptive politicians like Kim are. His case cannot and should not be seen as an isolated incident. Why do such cases continue to happen one after another? Most of all, politicians ― especially liberal and progressive ones ― seem to lack awareness about sexual harassment and violence.
Another problem is that many politicians apply double standards to themselves. They have been proven to have shouted empty slogans to eliminate sexual crimes against women. They are hypocrites. It is wrong for them to think they can harass and molest women because they are powerful. Most sexual crimes they commit constitute abuse of power. They should realize that sexual misconduct is a serious crime.
Needless to say, zero tolerance holds the key to fighting sexual harassment and violence. Policymakers and politicians have failed to get tougher with perpetrators. The governing party has reneged on its promise not to field any candidates for public posts which have become vacant due to the wrongdoings by its members, including sexual misconduct. It is shameful for the DPK to nominate candidates in the April mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan. It seems to have forgotten that sexual harassment allegations cost the liberal party the mayoralties in the country's two largest cities.
Now the Justice Party should take harsher disciplinary action against Kim. Depriving him only of the chairmanship is far from enough. It is a slap on the wrist. The party cannot restore its lost public confidence unless it shows zero tolerance in the truest sense.
(END)
