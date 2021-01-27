LG Display swings to profits in Q4
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 621 billion won (US$561.2 million), swinging from a loss of 1.81 trillion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 685.5 billion, compared with a loss of 421.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 16.2 percent to 7.46 trillion won.
The operating profit was 81.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
-
1
EXO's D.O. discharged from military
-
2
Scandal-ridden rapper Iron found dead
-
3
New virus cases fall back to below 400 again; clusters tied to religious facilities on rise
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea aims to vaccinate 70 pct of population by Sept.
-
5
Nation on alert as coronavirus cases linked to unauthorized school reported in other regions