LG Display remains in red in 2020

All News 07:52 January 27, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Wednesday reported its 2020 net loss of 70.6 billion won (US$63.8 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 29.1 billion won for the year, compared with a loss of 1.35 trillion won a year earlier. Sales rose 3.2 percent to 24.23 trillion won.
