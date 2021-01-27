Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

January 27, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-3 Sunny 20

Incheon 04/-2 Sunny 20

Suwon 06/-4 Sunny 20

Cheongju 07/-2 Sunny 20

Daejeon 08/-2 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 07/-5 Sunny 20

Gangneung 08/01 Sunny 20

Jeonju 08/00 Sunny 20

Gwangju 10/01 Sunny 20

Jeju 11/05 Cloudy 20

Daegu 10/00 Sunny 20

Busan 12/03 Sunny 20

