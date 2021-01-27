Seoul stocks tread water ahead of U.S. Fed meeting
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened nearly flat Wednesday as investors waited for the results of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 1.4 points, or 0.04 percent, to 3,138.91 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.35 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.16 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 2.2 percent, but rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 0.25 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 2.37 percent, and Celltrion added 0.62 percent.
Internet portal Naver hiked 2.05 percent, with its rival Kakao stepping up 2.06 percent. Leading automaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.19 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,102.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.85 won from the previous session's close.
