S. Korea investigating 4 suspected cases of bird flu, extends disinfection operations
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Wednesday it is looking into four suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu as it extended the daily disinfection operations at all poultry farms for another two-week period.
Since late November, South Korea has reported 73 cases of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza from local farms, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. The country has been carrying out daily disinfection operations at all farms since last week.
All four additional suspected cases were from Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul.
The test results are expected to be delivered within three days.
Authorities, meanwhile, culled 22 million poultry under its policy of destroying all birds within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms. The move has led to a sharp increase in the consumer price of related goods.
On Tuesday, the Cabinet approved a revised regulation that will allow local firms to import a total of 50,000 tons of fresh eggs and seven other types of egg products without tariffs until June 30. The move came into effect Wednesday.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's D.O. discharged from military
-
2
Scandal-ridden rapper Iron found dead
-
3
New virus cases fall back to below 400 again; clusters tied to religious facilities on rise
-
4
Nation on alert as coronavirus cases linked to unauthorized school reported in other regions
-
5
(LEAD) 3 officials from McDonald's supplier get suspended sentences for selling tainted patties