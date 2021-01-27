Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea investigating 4 suspected cases of bird flu, extends disinfection operations

All News 09:41 January 27, 2021

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Wednesday it is looking into four suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu as it extended the daily disinfection operations at all poultry farms for another two-week period.

Since late November, South Korea has reported 73 cases of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza from local farms, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. The country has been carrying out daily disinfection operations at all farms since last week.

All four additional suspected cases were from Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul.

Shown in the photo taken Jan. 26, 2021, is a sign posted at a supermarket in Ansan, 42 km south of Seoul, which limits the purchase of eggs to one carton per shopper. (Yonhap)

The test results are expected to be delivered within three days.

Authorities, meanwhile, culled 22 million poultry under its policy of destroying all birds within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms. The move has led to a sharp increase in the consumer price of related goods.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet approved a revised regulation that will allow local firms to import a total of 50,000 tons of fresh eggs and seven other types of egg products without tariffs until June 30. The move came into effect Wednesday.

A worker transports eggs imported from the United States at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Jan. 25, 2021. (Yonhap)

