The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 January 27, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.57 0.57
2-M 0.65 0.65
3-M 0.75 0.75
6-M 0.81 0.81
12-M 0.88 0.88
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
EXO's D.O. discharged from military
-
2
Scandal-ridden rapper Iron found dead
-
3
(LEAD) 3 officials from McDonald's supplier get suspended sentences for selling tainted patties
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 559 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 76,429: KDCA
-
5
S. Korea completes deployment of K-14 sniper rifle, observation device