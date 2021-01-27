Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Xi expresses support for Korean denuclearization in phone talks with Moon: Cheong Wa Dae

All News 11:35 January 27, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed his active support for Seoul's initiative to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, calling the efforts in line with the common interests of both countries, according to Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday.

It said Xi delivered the comments during his phone talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday.

During the talks, Moon said he hopes Seoul and Beijing can work together to open a trilateral summit between the two countries along with Japan. Xi replied by saying China will strengthen cooperation with South Korea to open the summit at the earliest date, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

President Moon Jae-in (L) in a photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae, and President Xi Jinping in a file photo (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

