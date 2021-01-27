Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics 2020 net profit up 18.1 pct. to 623.8 bln won

All News 13:47 January 27, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Wednesday reported its 2020 net profit of 623.8 billion won (US$564.3 million), up 18.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 829.1 billion won, up 11.9 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 6.4 percent to 8.2 trillion won.
