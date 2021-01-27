Go to Contents Go to Navigation

K League named top Asian football league for 10th consecutive year by int'l organization

January 27, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's professional football league has been named the best competition in Asia for the 10th consecutive year by an international organization on the sport's history.

The K League announced Wednesday it topped all other Asian circuits in the latest national league rankings by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), released earlier this month.

The K League ranked 20th for the 2020 season, up 10 spots from 2019.

This image provided by the K League on Dec. 19, 2020, shows its emblem. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The IFFHS has been compiling league rankings since 1991, and the K League has been the top Asian league every year since 2011.

The IFFHS determines these rankings based on performances at FIFA or continental competitions and domestic matches by the top-five clubs in leagues across the world.

The K League earned 490.5 points, ahead of the Saudi Professional League (372.5 points, 31st) and Japan's J. League (340.5 points, 38th).

Serie A in Italy led all leagues with 1,026 points, followed by the English Premier League (1,003 points).

This photo provided by the K League on Jan. 27, 2021, shows the league championship trophy. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

