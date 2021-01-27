K League named top Asian football league for 10th consecutive year by int'l organization
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's professional football league has been named the best competition in Asia for the 10th consecutive year by an international organization on the sport's history.
The K League announced Wednesday it topped all other Asian circuits in the latest national league rankings by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), released earlier this month.
The K League ranked 20th for the 2020 season, up 10 spots from 2019.
The IFFHS has been compiling league rankings since 1991, and the K League has been the top Asian league every year since 2011.
The IFFHS determines these rankings based on performances at FIFA or continental competitions and domestic matches by the top-five clubs in leagues across the world.
The K League earned 490.5 points, ahead of the Saudi Professional League (372.5 points, 31st) and Japan's J. League (340.5 points, 38th).
Serie A in Italy led all leagues with 1,026 points, followed by the English Premier League (1,003 points).
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's D.O. discharged from military
-
2
Scandal-ridden rapper Iron found dead
-
3
(LEAD) 3 officials from McDonald's supplier get suspended sentences for selling tainted patties
-
4
New infections up over 500 on flare-up in religious community infections
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 559 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 76,429: KDCA