Kia Q4 net jumps 182 pct. to 976.8 bln won
All News 14:02 January 27, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 976.8 billion won (US$883.7 million), up 182 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 117 percent on-year to 1.28 trillion won. Sales increased 5 percent to 16.91 trillion won.
The operating profit was 24.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
