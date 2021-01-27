Kia 2020 net income down 17.7 pct. to 1.5 tln won
All News 14:01 January 27, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2020 net income of 1.5 trillion won (US$1.4 billion), down 17.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 2.06 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 2 trillion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 1.8 percent to 59.16 trillion won.
(END)
