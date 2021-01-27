Go to Contents Go to Navigation

JCS chief, EU ambassador vow to strengthen military cooperation

All News 14:48 January 27, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul met with the European Union's (EU) ambassador to South Korea, Maria Castillo Fernandez, on Wednesday to discuss the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, the military said.

During the talks, Won expressed his commitment to strengthening cooperation between South Korea and the EU and asked for the union's continued support for the denuclearization of the peninsula, according to the JCS.

Ambassador Castillo Fernandez also called for strengthening the "strategic partnership" between the two sides through continued military cooperation, it said.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Won In-choul (L) holds talks with the European Union's Ambassador to South Korea, Maria Castillo Fernandez, at his office in Seoul on Jan. 27, 2021, in this photo provided by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

