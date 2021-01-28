Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Samsung's Q4 net jumps on solid chip biz

All News 09:01 January 28, 2021

By Joo Kyung-don

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday said its fourth-quarter net profit increased 26.4 percent on-year as its chip business posted solid performance amid firm demand despite the weak U.S. dollar.

The world's leading memory chip and smartphone manufacturer said its net income stood at 6.6 trillion won (US$6 billion) in the October-December period, compared with 5.22 trillion won a year earlier.

Its operating profit jumped 26.35 percent on-year to 9.04 trillion won in the fourth quarter of 2020, while sales rose 2.78 percent to 61.55 trillion won over the cited period.

The figures were in line with its earnings guidance announced earlier this month.

On a quarterly basis, Samsung's fourth-quarter earnings were down from the third quarter performance, when it racked up record sales of 66.9 trillion won and an operating profit of 12.3 trillion won.

Analysts pointed out that the weaker U.S. dollar and a resurgence in virus cases in European nations may have dragged down Samsung's fourth-quarter earnings.

For 2020, Samsung posted a net income of 26.4 trillion won, up 21.48 percent from a year ago, as its cash cow semiconductor business benefited from the stay-at-home trend caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, while its end-product businesses, such as smartphones and home appliances, got a boost from pent-up demand when lockdowns were relaxed.

Samsung's operating profit in 2020 stood at 35.99 trillion won, marking a 29.62 percent on-year increase. Its revenue reached 236.8 trillion won last year, a 2.78 percent jump from 2019.

This file photo, taken on Jan. 18, 2021, shows the corporate signage of Samsung Electronics Co. at its office building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

