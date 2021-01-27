Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO Chemical Q4 net profit up 6 pct. to 15.8 bln won

All News 15:37 January 27, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 15.8 billion won (US$14.3 million), up 6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 20.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 23.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 16.3 percent to 449.9 billion won.

The operating profit was 13.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!